(WSYR-TV) — Being a dad can be a challenging task to have. It can lead to constant care and worrying no matter what age they are. Author of Think and Grow Riss: My Darling Soldier, Brian Wood, gathered with his mother, Carol Wood, to share the tale of a father’s reflections of a military journey with his daughter while supported with her nana.

Larissa, also known as Riss, inspired her father, Brian, to and why he wrote the book. Riss chose to leave college and join the U.S. Army during the war in Afghanistan. Larissa’s grandmother was dubbed Platoon Nana, a fun term she used as a nickname when she was in boot camp platoon while her nana wrote to her.

Carol has been a guest speaker at the state fair and the War Memorial annually since the first year of Larissa’s enlistment, 13 years ago. Throughout the book, her heart-warming and inspirational poems are interspersed.

The book “Think and Grow RISS; My Darling Soldier Girl” is available in paperback and eBook on Amazon.