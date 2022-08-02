(WSYR-TV) — It may have aired on television in the early 60s, but that doesn’t mean the series “The Jetsons” doesn’t still apply to life today. In fact, it actually made several correct guesses about different items we now have in 2022.

This weekend, fans of the show witnessed the birth of fictitious character “George Jetson.” The show was set 100 years into the future and began its broadcast in 1962. George was around the age of 40 during the series, therefore he would have been born this year.

“The Jetsons” was way ahead of its time, predicting many things about the future that are in fact accurate. Some of these include the presence of flat screen televisions, smart watches, video calls, drones, holograms, digital newspapers, and even automatic vacuums.

“The Jetsons” was also the first color show to appear on the ABC television network, which includes NewsChannel 9.