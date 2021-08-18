What To Expect for College Move-In Day

The New York State Fair is not the only thing that happens every August, it’s move-in time on college campuses across the country.

While this time of the year can be stressful for many there are many tips both parents and students can take to make it less overwhelming. Director of Syracuse University’s Office of First-Year and Transfer Programs Carrie Grogan Abbott recommends packing light for college. Before you head to the big box stores it is suggested to have a plan of exactly what you need.

The transition to college can be hard on both students and parents. Carrie suggests setting a time of when to communicate with each other, so you aren’t interrupting during class time. To make your dorm more like a home you can bring family photos to hang up.

Students should check with whichever college they’re attending for any specifics about what to bring or not to bring, and if it is Syracuse University, you can visit them online ESE.SYR.edu/FirstYear.