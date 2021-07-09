What To Expect: Syracuse Nationals Return For 2021

It’s back! The Syracuse Nationals returns to the New York State Fairgrounds this year, after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Exciting to be back for sure” says Rob O’Connor, President of Right Coast Inc.

The event is the largest classic car show in the Northeast, with over 8,000 classic cars expected. It is planned for July 16 to 18.

“There’s really not going to be many changes this year” says O’Connor. “You know that we’re at full capacity. We’re using all the buildings. All the vendors will be back. A lot of car people will be back, so we’re up and running.”

The Syracuse Nationals takes place all around the New York State Fairgrounds.

There’s a lot to enjoy in addition to checking out all the classic cars.

We have live bands. We have Rockabilly. We have a pinup contest. We have model cars. We have drag cars that are going to fire up. We have remote control car drag racing this year. So, we have something for everybody, really. Rob O’Connor, President, Right Coast Inc.

There will also be more than 400 vendors onsite, a Swap Meet and Car Corral, and new this year – something called Nitro Row.

The Syracuse Nationals runs 8am to 6pm Friday and Saturday, and 8am to 3pm Sunday.

