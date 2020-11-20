What To Expect This Winter In CNY

Weather in Central New York is always a hot topic of conversation and as we gear up for the winter months, many wonder what the weather will be like come January. Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske shares what we can all expect from winter 2020.
To learn more about the 2020 winter outlook, catch Jim Teske and Assistant News Director Dave Longley on Friday, November 20th at 2pm on Localsyr.com.
