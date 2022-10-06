(WSYR-TV) — Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, now is a good time to take a look at some of the symptoms, warning signs, and treatment options for breast cancer.

Dr. Anita Pudusseri is a medical oncologist who cares for breast cancer patients at Hematology-Oncology Associates. She’s also a member of Breast Care Partners, a virtual breast cancer center for Central New York.

Dr. Pudusseri tells us breast cancer has a 90% cure rate, so women should remain optimistic if they are diagnosed.

“I think the cure rate is so high because we understand the biology of breast cancer matters,” she says.

Dr. Pudusseri says early detection is a vital component to curing the cancer. She recommends age 40 for women to begin getting screened with a mammogram. This may vary depending on family history, risk factors, and genetics. She also says it’s never too early for women to begin self-screening.

It is possible for men to be diagnosed with breast cancer. However, the diagnosis is unlikely and breast cancer makes up less than one percent of male cancers.

