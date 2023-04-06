(WSYR-TV) — Do you know someone who has been living with a persistent cough? They may have a chronic cough condition. One out of 12 million adults in the U.S. are living with chronic cough. Dr. MeiLan Han and Bev Stewart give their insights on raising awareness and providing support for people with chronic cough.

Dr. MeiLan Han is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Michigan and Bev Stewart is the National Senior Director of Lung Diseases at the American Lung Association. They join us today to discuss what chronic cough is and the challenges that people with this condition experience. People can download an app called the Cough Tracker to monitor how often they cough. Knowing who to go to for support is essential in managing this condition.

Learn more at lung.org.