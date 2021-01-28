What To Know About Summer Boating

While it normally would be “a-bout” that time to start thinking about summer boating but due to the pandemic that ship has sailed.

There is no doubt that this past year was unique and while we cannot attend in person boat shows, Dave White from the New York Sea Grant tells us to create your own show. He adds to be creative during these COVID times and plan a weekend with the family during the winter to visit some CNY boat stores. You can also use this time to all take a boating class together. White says that by 2025 everyone will need to have their boating certificate.

For more information about boat safety you can visit New York State Boating Education site by clicking here , and from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary by clicking here and for more on the New York Sea Grant click here.