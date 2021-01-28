What To Know About Summer Boating

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

While it normally would be “a-bout” that time to start thinking about summer boating but due to the pandemic that ship has sailed.

There is no doubt that this past year was unique and while we cannot attend in person boat shows, Dave White from the New York Sea Grant tells us to create your own show. He adds to be creative during these COVID times and plan a weekend with the family during the winter to visit some CNY boat stores. You can also use this time to all take a boating class together. White says that by 2025 everyone will need to have their boating certificate.

For more information about boat safety you can visit New York State Boating Education site by clicking here , and from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary by clicking here and for more on the New York Sea Grant click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected