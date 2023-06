(WSYR-TV) — More than 7.4 million people in New York are enrolled in Medicaid, but as many as 1.4 million people could be at risk of losing coverage. Now that federal requirements are changing, it may be time to renew your Medicaid coverage so you don’t risk losing it.

Dan Benardette, CEO of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York, shares important information on what to know about your coverage.

For more information, visit nystateofhealth.ny.gov or call 1-855-355-5777.