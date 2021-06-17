What To Know Before You Start A Home Renovation Project

June is National Safety Month and while the housing market has experienced tremendous growth over the past year, Dig Safely New York is reminding new and experienced homeowners to think before you dig.

If you are about to start a home renovation project Kevin Hopper of Dig Safely NY tells us to call 811 before you dig. Hopper warns homeowners to be aware of what can be underground such as electric or gas meters. It is recommended to notify Dig Safely NY two days prior to the start of your project.

For more information visit DigSafelyNewYork.com and click “Homeowners” at the top of the page.