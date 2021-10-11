What to Make of Shapewear Fashion

Shapewear is another trend that came out of the pandemic but now in 2021, the trend has become high fashion.

While shapewear isn’t new, influencers and high-profile celebrities have been rocking the new trend. If you’ve been itching to rock the style, Stylist Allison Rose Harrison mentions Kim Kardashian West has her own line of shapewear called Skims. While full-body shapewear isn’t practical on its own, Allison says Spanx has appropriate, wearable pieces to wear out on the town.

