What To Read in 2021

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

‘Man’s best friend,’ comfort foods and some extra motivation are all subjects that top the list of books to read in 2021 thanks to the Fairmount Community Library.

Community Relations Director Denise Headd came up with the versatile list as way to get people engaged and reading while at home. Each book listed is available at the Fairmount Community Library along with many other titles both online and in-person. To learn more about them as well as other great events happening at the library, visit FairmountLibrary.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected