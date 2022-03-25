The 94th Academy Awards kick off on Sunday, March 27th and ABC News’ Entertainment Contributor Chris Connelly says there’s a lot to watch out for this year.

With so many great performances in 2021, there’s a lot to look out for in terms of who will win. Connelly says it’s an interesting year with a duel for best picture and some open races that are yet to be awarded.

It’s no secret that the Academy has taken on some criticism in recent years and this year, Oscars Producer Will Packer has already made adjustments to the broadcast in hopes of holding viewer attention. They’re doing away with 8 live awards to keep the show running, and Connelly says that even though the show will host those awards one hour earlier, that Packer is confident that they will still be part of the broadcast.

“Will is leading the Oscars into pure entertainment. The idea is that this is going to be a fun show to watch and that also gives out awards. Lots of music is planned, lots of comedy is planned and it’s hailed to be just two or three hours of solid entertainment that will also award Oscars and I think that’s good for the audience,” he says.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards get underway at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27th and we’ll have it all here for you, right here on NewsChannel9.