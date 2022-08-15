(WSYR-TV) — It’s nearly that point in the year when folks across Central New York are getting ready for the one-and-only New York State Fair. With that comes figuring out what to wear to look stylish but also feel comfortable.

Stylist Allison Rose Harrison shares advice on the dos and don’ts of what to wear at The Great New York State Fair.

Allison says it’s important to be prepared but also not to be carrying too many things. Watch the weather, and carry a layer with you in case it changes while you’re there. For women, Allison recommends wearing something a bit more comfortable than a purse, perhaps a small backpack. Bring sunglasses, a hat, and comfortable shoes.

