(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention.

Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.

You can find Tuft Talk at the McCarthy Mercantile on the basement level underneath Wildflowers Armory at the corner of South Salina and East Fayette in Downtown Syracuse. You can find more information by visiting their website at TufTtalkRugs.com.

