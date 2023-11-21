(WSYR-TV) — You know what Beyoncé says. If you like it then you should have put a ring on it! Blake Jewelers out at Township 5 in Camillus has all the bling.

Stephanie Pullano is owner of the shop, which the business recently added to its list of locations.

Blake Jewelers can create custom bridal rings and bands. The store also features low prices on lab diamonds, deeply discounted natural diamonds and custom 10k, 14k and 18k gold and platinum jewelry. In-store, find sterling silver, gold-filled, gemstone, curated collections and stainless steel jewelry.

Stephanie Pullano tells us there are options not just for women, but men, kids and teens as well.

Learn more and shop online at BlakeJeweler.com.