What You Need To Know About The Summer Heat & Batteries

While many people enjoy the hot temperatures that come with the summer months – the batteries in our devices may not.

“If your battery gets hot, it builds resistance” says Battery Bob Giardinia, Owner of Battery World. “When it builds resistance, it starts to eat itself up and it’ll shorten the life of the battery.”

Bob recommends making sure devices with batteries, including cellphones, shouldn’t be left in direct sunlight. For example, if your laptop is in the backseat of your car and the sun is shining in through the windows, that combined with the temperatures inside the car can cause several problems, including battery issues.

Boat batteries should be checked prior to going out on the water, so that you don’t end up stuck.

“If it’s a fishing boat and you’re using a trolling motor, very important that you recharge that battery as soon as you’re done fishing” says Giardinia. “If the trolling motor battery does not have a charging system built into the boat, you’re using it, it’s running down. You have to take it out, recharge it and make sure it gets all the way back up, otherwise you’re going to life in the battery.”

Battery World has two locations, both of which offer testing for boat, car, and other types of batteries.

The Syracuse location is at 5820 East Molloy Road, and there is also one in Vestal.

