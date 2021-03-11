What You Need To Know On World Kidney Day

On World Kidney Day, it’s important to note that more than 20 million American adults have chronic kidney disease and don’t even know it. That’s why experts say that awareness is so critical.

The Northeast Kidney Foundation is a voluntary health organization dedicated to preventing kidney disease and enhancing the lives of those affected. They aim to do this through early identification, intervention, prevention and support services; to promote organ donation; and to empower those that they serve to be an effective voice for better healthcare at the local, state and federal levels.

Some of their patient services also include assistant programs, kidney support groups and wellness, patient and clinical education programs to name a few.

To learn more about kidney disease and if it’s something you might find yourself dealing with, visit the Northeast Kidney Foundation online or call (800) 999-9697.

You can also take part in their upcoming walk happening at Onondaga Lake Park on June 6th. To learn more and register, visit HealthyKidneys.org.