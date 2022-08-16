(WSYR-TV) — With inflation concerns on the minds of most Americans, experts are recommending shopping smart and early to find the best deals on essential back-to-school items. Consumer expert and award-winning journalist Claudia Lombana offers advice on the latest school trends and money-saving hacks.

Claudia recommends starting your back-to-school shopping with a list and knowing exactly what you’re going to spend on. For this process, she recommends Slickdeals.net. Slickdeals is made up of a community of consumers helping each other save money by pointing out the best deals they can find.

Walmart can also be a great resource for back-to-school supplies featuring items that cost as low as $1.

For those looking to get new prescription glasses or blue light glasses, ZENNI has a lot of good deals. You can visit their website at ZenniOptical.com.

Backpacks can be an important purchase on the back-to-school shopping list. Soho offers bags and backpacks made from recycled materials now. The website is also featuring a 20% off coupon with the promo code “BTS20.” Find their website at Solo-NY.com.

For more information on back-to-school deals and trends, you can also visit TipsOnTV.com.