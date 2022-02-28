On February 2, 2022, we spoke with Numerologist Jai Hair Meyerhoff about the significance of numbers as it pertains to our day to day lives. And, in the spirit of Steve Infanti’s birthday, Jai weighed in on the significance of each number as it relates to him.

Jai is a yoga instructor, musician and a numerologist from Ithaca and says that numbers can be very important for everyone and she even shares smart ways we can all manage based on how our own numbers.

Jai also offers up ways we can all cope with the anxiety and stress of 2022, especially on the heels of the pandemic. A simple breathing technique may be the solution for some folks to ease their own stress, she says.

These are just a few ways that Jai helps people in and around Central New York. To learn more about her work, visit ThisInspiredLife.Today.