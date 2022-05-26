Witty Wicks in Township 5 is gearing up for summer and helping you save this Memorial Day weekend.

Owner Aubry Panek says just in time for the holiday weekend, the local shop is offering 25 percent off on select items throughout the store now through Sunday. They’re also gearing up for some summer fun and the return of the courtyard concerts at Township 5.

Witty Wicks is located in Township 5 in Camillus. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and to learn more about Witty Wicks products and to shop online, visit Wittywicks.com