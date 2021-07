BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- A Baldwinsville woman is $10,000 richer after winning the ‘Tops Monopoly Rip It and Win It Game.’

Customers at Tops have a chance to win every time they checkout. Each transaction they received one game ticket. For Kristi C of Baldwinsville, the winning ticket was on her counter and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law opened it up.