It’s something you don’t see everyday. Country Star Eric Church announced that he was cancelling his San Antonio Concert to watch UNC take on Duke in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. Lucky for him, they won and are headed to the final round on April 4th but many fans who were looking forward to the show were not so impressed. Despite Church’s apology and even refunding of the concert, many fans and other artists quipped that it was inconsiderate to so many who had already made plans to see him. So what do you think? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook and Twitter and we’ll share them on the air too.