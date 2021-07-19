What’s On Your Mind: Is Bra Support Overrated?

Two-time Emmy Award Winning actress Gillian Anderson is making headlines and it’s not what you think. The actress who plays Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s “The Crown” said that she’s no longer wearing a bra.

Not only does she find them very uncomfortable but she says that she’d prefer to go without one. Her comments have many others jumping on the bandwagon and questioning the need to really wear one. So what are your thoughts? Is bra support for women overrated? Share your thoughts with us on Facbeook.

