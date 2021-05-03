What’s On Your Mind: Is Cursive Writing Dead?

Many public schools stopped teaching cursive writing after it was dropped from Common Core standards in 2010 because of its waning relevance. Many would argue that they don’t teach for the same reasons why we’ve stopped learning how to use a manual typewriter, it’s just not a very relevant skills.

The country stands divided on the issue with more than 18 states bringing back cursive writing to their school programs. The hot topic is on Steve and Sistina’s minds. Do you think schools should bring back cursive writing? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook.

