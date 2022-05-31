One of the biggest dilemmas parents are facing nowadays is when it’s appropriate for their kids to have a cell phone. How young is too young? How much control should the parent have?

A bill in California could soon allow parents to sue social media platforms for causing their children to become addicted. The bill would allow lawsuits to be filed for up to $25,000 per product.

Steve argues that at a certain point when your child is involved in sports practices, show rehearsals, or anything similar, it’s logical for them to have a cell phone. He thinks ages 12-14 are a good age.

Sistina says that certain parts of the bill she agrees with, though parents should also consider themselves responsible for the different apps children have on their devices. They also need to monitor what kids are posting when they do have social media accounts.

Both hosts agree that the social media platforms hold some responsibility, but so do parents. Whether you think social media is good, bad, or somewhere in between, it’s important to stay on top of it.

Let us know what you think on our Facebook page @BridgeStreetTV!