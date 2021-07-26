How early is too early to mow the lawn on the weekend? One anonymous question posed to an advice column has Steve and Sistina wondering if there’s a good time to do the yard work on the weekends. What do you think? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook.
What’s On Your Mind: Morning Yard Work Etiquette
