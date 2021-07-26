What’s On Your Mind: Morning Yard Work Etiquette

UPDATE: Sharon Weir, the mother of hit-and-run victim Zack Sims, has shared a GoFundMe for him. According to Weir, he is in surgery now for his injuries. Sharon says the Sheriff's office is still looking for the driver.

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Zackery Sims, 21, enjoys being outside with his nephew Simon who is 7-years-old. Sims' mom Sharon Weir shared this photo them on their trampoline last week.