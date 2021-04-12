What’s On Your Mind: Should You Pop The Question On Someone Else’s Big Day?

If you’re not yet engaged, nothing puts you in the mood to make or receive a sweeping romantic gesture quite like attending someone’s wedding. But experts say, the one thing you shouldn’t do, no matter how cool you think the couple would be with it, is propose at someone else’s wedding.

A Reddit user is asking if her husband’s friend was wrong for proposing to his girlfriend at their wedding. She says it took away from their special day and that’s what’s on our minds this morning.

What do you think about people proposing at weddings? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook or email us at BridgeStreet@localsyr.com.