Oprah Winfrey may make everyone feel like she’s their best friend but in a recent interview with Hoda Kotbe, the former talk show host says that until recently, she prefers to keep her inner circle small. And just this week, the same concept about “having good friends” came up for Bridge Street Host Steve Infanti.

What makes a “good friend” is the latest topic on our minds and we want to know what you think. What do you consider a good friend? How many do you have? Share your thoughts with us!