“Where Brave Women Winter” Campaign Kicks Off In The Finger Lakes

Cayuga County’s Office of Tourism is launching a new campaign geared to drive visitation to some of the Finger Lakes’ best attractions during the winter months. “The campaign is intended to promote the matriarchs who have paved the way and raise some of our tourism products,” said Karen Kuhl, their executive director.

Cayuga County is home to Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, the Iroquois and more American icons. “With 2020 being the centennial of the 19th amendment, there’s no better time to honor the women who have paved the way for all of us women to start our own businesses and host tv shows, and, you know, start breweries and we really feel like it’s great to lift up past and present women,” said Maggie Susman of Three Needs Creative, the group working on the campaign.

Artwork for the posters and website was designed to bring in a younger audience. The site will provide visitors with a variety of experiences and places to learn more about the famous women who lived in the Finger Lakes, as well as women-owned businesses. But the site isn’t just for tourists, locals may find information and places that are right in their own backyards.

The “Where Brave Women Winter” campaign will officially kick off with the Feminist Marketplace on Friday, January 17th from 2pm to 7pm at the Equal Rights Heritage Center as part of the Women March in Seneca Falls weekend. Visit BraveWomenFLX.com for more.