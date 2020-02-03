Which Advertisers Scored a Touchdown and Who Fumbled During Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl Sunday has become the staple for markets to producer million dollar ads with global celebrity favorites. Senior vice president and creative director at Mower, Kevin Tripodi, gave his professional opinion on which commercials got the biggest bang for their buck.

For Tripodi, Bill Murray’s ‘Groundhog Day’ takes the prize as the best Super Bowl commercial. Jeep aired the ad starring Bill Murray playing his role as weatherman, Phil Connors from the movie Groundhog Day. The ad reenacts scenes from the movie, and even featured original co-star Brian Doyle Murray.

“To be able to find that insight that it was really Groundhog Day, and to comeback to this cultural icon,” Tripodi said. “It was a great tie back around to the product.”

Advertisers used well-known actors and actresses in the commercial spotlight during game breaks. Celebrities included Bill Murray, Ellen Degeneres, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bryan Cranston and more. Tripodi said use cultural icons from the past or present to attach to your brand is a technique advertisers use.

“Again, trying to create what we call brand friendships at Mower and that’s the idea of trying to make these connections and have a brand and customer treat each other like friends,” Tripodi said.

Google’s “tear-jerker” Super Bowl ad was the definition of “less is more”. Tripodi said the ad showed great use of storytelling.

“It was very well done and affordable. This was a great use of the platform.”

While some ads were likely to go down in history, others may have missed the mark. Heinz commercial featured four story plots, which Tripodi says were a bit odd.

“It needed to be seen more, maybe the more you see it the more you appreciate it.”

