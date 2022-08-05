(WSYR-TV) — The race season is underway at Saratoga, and one of the biggest cards of the summer is on tap for tomorrow. It’s the million-dollar Whitney Stakes, with an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

This is one of two major standout weekends for Saratoga Racing, featuring older horses four years old and up that will be hitting the track. Vice President of Communications for the New York Racing Association Pat McKenna says it is a career-defining accomplishment for any horse lucky enough to win one of the most historic races in the country, if not the entire world.

The Whitney race is happening tomorrow afternoon at Saratoga Race Course, kicking things off at 12:35 p.m.

For more information, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga.