Whose Line Is It Anyway Stars Put on A Virtual Show and You’re Invited

Improv legends and Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking their show online and you’re invited to take part. The all-new LIVE improv show via Zoom puts you in the driver’s seat.

The interactive experience takes the audience along for the ride fueled by the hilarious wit and intuition of some of comedy’s most talented stars. The family friendly event runs an hour long and tickets are $35. With each slowing for streaming on one device, you can take in the show solo or with your family. To learn more visit PassportShows.com.