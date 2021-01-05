Why An Apple A Day Is Good For Your Health

Posted: / Updated:

Cold winters can mean a heightened cold and flu season for many that live in Central New York, but Nutritionist Kelly Springer says that you can help fight off infection with just one fruit.

Springer says that doctors are right when they say that an apple a day can keep them away. Apples are rich in fiber and nutrients and can also be an easy snack option for anyone on the go. Fiber is critical for digestive health, Springer adds.

Pairing apples with different cheeses or adding cider to seltzer are just a few of the ways that Springer says we can eat apples and have fun too.

To learn more about the different ways that you can incorporate apples into your diet and for more fun recipes, visit ApplesFromNY.com.

