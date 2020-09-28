Why Fall Is The Best Season To Visit Cayuga Lake Wineries

You probably already know this, but Fall is an especially good time to visit wineries in Upstate New York.

Not only are the leaves changing colors, but it’s at this time of year that grapes are harvested. That’s because the cooler weather is when grapes prefer to be picked, and that that leads to added fun and excitement at wineries.

Katherine Chase, Executive Director of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, says wineries have been seeing about the same – if not more – visitors than any other year. That’s because many offer an outdoor, open-air experience and plenty of room to social distance.

“Some of the wineries offer flights, so you’re kind of like a brewery style, so you’re given different wine options and you can taste at your own leisure” Chase says. “Others are still offering the tasting experience where you get one pour, your description, you get the other one poured. Others have tastings kits that have fudge, crackers, water, cheese, wine as well. So, there’s a good variety along the trail.”

Chase says while each of the 14 wineries along the trail have their own policies and procedures, visitors are required to wear masks at all of them while moving about the winery, and you must be seated for all tastings.

“Once you are seated you then can take your mask off, but as soon as you get up you have to put your mask back on” she adds.

Click here to learn more about the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, and plan a visit soon. Many wineries have special events planned for Fall, and during October, they are celebrating Chardonnays.