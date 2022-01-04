Why New Year’s Resolutions Don’t Work

A lot of us set grand New Year’s Resolutions each year, and promptly break them.  Child and Family Psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere is not a big fan.  She’s all for personal growth, but believes we don’t know how to set realistic long-term goals, so we are setting ourselves up for failure every January.

Long-term goals can be unrealistic.  If you don’t try to break those big goals down into smaller, achievable goals, you’ll never get where you want to be. Dr. Pellettiere suggests a better approach is to get up and try to set a new goal each morning that you can accomplish.

Start small.  If you’ve never been a runner, you’ll never tackle a full marathon.  Start with achievable goals, like making frequent visits to the gym.  And even better, work with a buddy.  You’ll do a lot better if someone is there it help keep you responsible. 

Make it a day-to-day process.  Make it part of your DNA every day.  Work smart, set smart, short-term goals and stick to them. 

