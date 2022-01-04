Why New Year’s Resolutions Don’t Work

A lot of us set grand New Year’s Resolutions each year, and promptly break them. Child and Family Psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere is not a big fan. She’s all for personal growth, but believes we don’t know how to set realistic long-term goals, so we are setting ourselves up for failure every January.

Long-term goals can be unrealistic. If you don’t try to break those big goals down into smaller, achievable goals, you’ll never get where you want to be. Dr. Pellettiere suggests a better approach is to get up and try to set a new goal each morning that you can accomplish.

Start small. If you’ve never been a runner, you’ll never tackle a full marathon. Start with achievable goals, like making frequent visits to the gym. And even better, work with a buddy. You’ll do a lot better if someone is there it help keep you responsible.

Make it a day-to-day process. Make it part of your DNA every day. Work smart, set smart, short-term goals and stick to them.

