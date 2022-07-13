(WSYR-TV) — After spending so much time inside, homeowners are starting to realize what needs to be remodeled around the house. Contractor Scott McClurg of McClurg Remodeling talks about why now is a great time to get some work done around the house.

With fifty years of experience under his belt, Scott says inflation is not the reason to refrain from remodeling this summer. Prices of lumber, windows, cabinets, and doors have increased, but they are not going back down anytime soon.

When it comes to choosing who you want to remodel your home, Scott recommends that we not choose a company that has been in business for less than ten years. He also says to make sure you trust the people you’re doing business with. To allow a company into your home takes a large amount of trust, so make sure you have confidence in who you’re choosing.

As the leader of this successful contracting company, Scott says he’s a big proponent of positivity. Remodeling is about comfort and satisfaction. Remodeling can lead to receiving 20-30% over your asking price when selling your home, as well.

If you’re envisioning a project you’d like to complete in your home, Scott recommends planning with a contractor as soon as possible. Materials are hard to come by, and contractors tend to start remodeling as soon as all materials are on sight. The further ahead you can plan, the better the project will be.

If you’re considering work around the house, the McClurg team offers more than forty years of experience in repairing, remodeling, and building here in CNY.

To start your remodeling journey today, schedule a consultation at 315-673-2051. For more information, you can also visit mcclurgteam.com.