Why Parents, Not Santa Should Give Expensive Gifts

The holiday season is often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year, but for so many families, it can also be challenging when money is tight.

Experts say that there is one simple way parents can do their part to make it easy on everyone.

Psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere suggests that parents save the expensive gifts for themselves and leave smaller ones to Santa. This matters, because, as she says, children often compare notes and for kids who are less fortunate, it can feel awful to hear that Santa brought them necessities while their friends found major gifts under the tree.

And while the idea, is simple to understand, it’s not often easy for parents to follow. Pellettiere adds that the idea can help parents and their children too. There’s more to Christmas than what’s wrapped under the tree, and that may be the greatest gift of all.

