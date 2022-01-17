Why Series I Savings Bonds might be a good choice for you

Inflation has a lot of people concerned about the economy. But certified financial planner Rick Reagan suggests it’s a good time to look into Series I Savings Bonds. Rick says it’s a spot investors can earn a good, guaranteed interest rate (currently 7.1%) and it’s fully backed by the federal government. Rick says it’s a great spot for people to park some of their emergency funds or money they’ll need in a few years and want to keep safe but earn money on it at the same time.

Rick says the rate is linked to inflation, and it resets every six months. The current 7.12% rate is good through April. People can invest up to $10,000 each.

You can find more information at Treasurydirect.gov.