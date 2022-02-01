Why you should wear red this Friday

People across the United States will be wearing red on Friday, February 4, and you are invited to as well.

The American Heart Association is hosting its annual National Wear Red Day. It helps raise awareness of heart health and living a healthy lifestyle, since many cases of cardiovascular disease could be prevented.

In Central New York, the founder and CEO of American Fashion Network Jackie Ferrai is chairing the local Go Red campaign.

“Looking at my family history and how I live my life with physical fitness being a top priority the second I step out of bed, I just thought you know what?” Jackie says. “I own a fashion business, so we dress the woman on the outside and I thought what better way to raise awareness and help us all be better women than focusing from the inside out. So it kind of aligns with everything we do as a company and I’m really happy to do it.”

Many companies are encouraging employees to wear red and have special events planned during the day. You can expect to see local buildings lit up in red, including the Dome.

If you wear red, you are encouraged to post photos to the American Heart Association’s social media pages. Find them at @AHANewYork on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to learn more about heart health National Go Red Day.

A reminder of heart attack symptoms:

Chest discomfort

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach

Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort

Breaking out in a cold sweat

Nausea or lightheadedness

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call 911 immediately.