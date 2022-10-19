(WSYR-TV) — Kathleen Discenna and Katie Haberer join Erik and Christina to talk about the upcoming event at the Marriott in Syracuse, The Wicked Witch Halloween Bash.

One of the highlights of the day is a 60th anniversary reunion of the “Baron and his Buddies.”

“Baron Daemon” was a legend here on colorful channel nine back in the 60s.

Tim Fox is bringing together the Baron himself, Mike Price, and his sidekick ‘Very Harry’ Dennis Calkins, to tell some great stories from the early days of Syracuse television and to answer your questions.

The benefits will help the Girl Scouts of Central Square Troupe 10871 as they help build the Extraordinary Acres All Inclusive Playground Project.

You can find more information by calling 315-200-6129 or by visiting them on Facebook under “Lyman Frank Baum Foundation.”