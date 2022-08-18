(WSYR-TV) — There’s exciting news for camping enthusiasts out in Fulton. The grand opening of Campers Village at the Wilkins RV is Fulton is happening this weekend.

The event will feature food and refreshments as well as s’mores and gifts for kids. Wilkins RV is also offering a free Hitch or camping accessory giveaway with any purchase of an RV during the event.

The grand opening of Campers Village will be set up just like a campground. Folks from Wilkins RV hope to encourage those who have never been camping to consider giving it a try.

For more information on Wilkins RV, visit WilkinsRV.com.