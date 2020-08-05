William Mattar Law Firm Encourages Everyone ‘In The Heat, Check The Seat’

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The record high temperatures have made summer in Central New York great for so many reasons. But as temperatures continue to stay high, William Mattar Law Offices encourages everyone to keep kids and pets out of hot cars.

Their annual campaign ‘In The Heat, Check The Seat,’ continues and this year they’re offering decals and air-fresheners as reminders for everyone to stay out of hot cars.

To learn more about this campaign and how William Mattar Law Offices can help you, visit (315) 444-4444 or visit WilliamMattar.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected