William Mattar Law Firm Encourages Everyone ‘In The Heat, Check The Seat’

The record high temperatures have made summer in Central New York great for so many reasons. But as temperatures continue to stay high, William Mattar Law Offices encourages everyone to keep kids and pets out of hot cars.

Their annual campaign ‘In The Heat, Check The Seat,’ continues and this year they’re offering decals and air-fresheners as reminders for everyone to stay out of hot cars.

To learn more about this campaign and how William Mattar Law Offices can help you, visit (315) 444-4444 or visit WilliamMattar.com.