William Mattar Law Offices ‘4 Code Blue’ Campaign Raises Awareness of Syracuse Rescue Mission

“Code Blue is serious. For the homeless it means extreme cold and a need for emergency shelter” says attorney William Mattar.

That’s part of a new commercial from the William Mattar Law Offices, which is airing during the month of February and highlighting local agencies like the Syracuse Rescue Mission.

“We want to use our platform to raise awareness” says Outreach Coordinator Megan Lederhouse. “We’ve been learning a lot about the Syracuse Recuse Mission and their efforts and what they’re doing.”

One thing they’re doing is helping bring members of Central New York’s homeless community into a shelter on days and nights when it is especially cold.

“We have an outreach team, and they are out on the street six days a week helping those in need who are experiencing homelessness outside” says Tori Shires, Chief Development Officer at the Rescue Mission.

Lederhouse adds, “I don’t think a lot of people realize they’re opening their doors to people who might need somewhere to sleep but a lot of these people aren’t even ready to come in and admit that they need help. The efforts they put in to find people and maybe just give them a hat and some gloves at first and offer them a cup of coffee and really just gain their trust so that they’ll come back to the Mission on a cold night when they need help.”

If you’d like to help the Syracuse Rescue Mission, you can click here to make a donation. They’re also in need of personal hygiene items like toothpaste, bar soap, razors, shaving gel, warm blankets, hats, gloves and undergarments, especially t-shirts and sports bras in a variety of sizes.

Click here to learn more about the William Mattar ‘4 Code Blue’ campaign.

