William Mattar Law Offices “4 Code Blue” campaign underway

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The William Mattar Law Offices are once again raising awareness of the Resue Mision Alliance with their annual 4 Code Blue campaign.   

‘Code Blue’ is an emergency weather safety plan when temperatures drop during the winter months. The annual campaign helps bring members of Central New York’s homeless community into a shelter on days and nights when it is especially cold.  

The Rescue Mission needs gently used hats, gloves, and winter season clothing.  For more information, you can visit WilliamMattar.com on how you can donate.   

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area