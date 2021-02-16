William Mattar Law Offices Begins ‘Food 4 Families’ Campaign

The William Mattar Law Offices is launching a new campaign to help people throughout the communities they are a part of. It’s called Food 4 Families.

“We really just wanted to find a way to help the community even more” says the offices Outreach Coordinator, Megan Lederhouse.

“A lot of people are struggling financially right now and a lot of us are home more than often so we thought by running this campaign and giving away thousands of dollars in grocery gift cards, we could help a lot of people” she adds.

It’s easy to enter. Click here to do so right now.

Multiple people will be selected at random each week through March 15th and thousands of dollars will be given away.

Learn more about how the William Mattar Law Offices can help you legally by visiting WilliamMattar.com or calling 315-444-4444.