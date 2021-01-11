William Mattar Law Office’s Current Campaign Strives To Help Homeless

The William Mattar Law Offices are supporting Syracuse’s homeless population with their ‘Code Blue’ campaign.

The campaign helps raise awareness of those in need and the agencies that are working to provide them with hot meals and emergency shelter on extremely cold and wintry nights. In Syracuse, the firm is working with the Rescue Mission to do just that.

“Our law firm focuses on helping people after motor vehicle accidents, but our law firm feels that helping the community that you live in is just as important” says Outreach Coordinator Megan Lederhouse.

She adds that ‘Code Blue’ means that extreme weather conditions are causing an immediate need for hot meals and shelter for the homeless population, and reminds us that not all shelters are able to offer these services. That’s why the firm wanted to step in and use their platform to encourage everyone to make a difference.

