William Mattar Law Offices Helps Their Communities

Despite COVID-19 and the pandemic, the William Mattar Law Offices are still helping the communities they serve and continuing to raise awareness of important issues.

“We’ve really tried to think of new and creative ways during this time to, you know, just do a couple of little feel-good things that will stick out and just break up the day for people” says Outreach Coordinator Megan Lederhouse. ” There’s a new normal for everybody so we’re trying to adjust to that.”

The law firm has donated 20,000 masks to different organizations that are essential to helping people, such as volunteer fire departments and medical providers.

The firm is also holding a weekly giveaway on their Facebook page to support our local businesses. Every week, they highlight a certain type of business (such as salons, boutiques, nurseries and restaurants) and just by giving your favorite local business a shout out, you could be the random winner of a gift card to that business.

High school graduates are also being celebrated in June. They are eligible to nominate themselves for a chance to win college textbooks paid for by William Mattar law offices. All the information is on the law firm’s Facebook page.

For more information about the William Mattar Law Offices, call 315-444-4444 or click here to visit their website.