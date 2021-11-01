William Mattar Law Offices Hopes to Find a Home for Shelter Animals

The William Mattar Law Offices is working to help shelter animals find a home through its annual Rescue A Shelter Animal campaign.

The campaign highlights the importance of supporting local animal shelters and rescue groups through adoption, donations, fostering and volunteering.

Adoptions were on the rise during the beginning of the pandemic. Most recently however, adoptions have slowed. Megan Lederhouse, the office’s Outreach Coordinator, says they want everyone to remember that adopting a pet is a lifelong commitment; some animals live for 20 years or more.

To participate in the campaign, upload your favorite pet photo to WilliamMattar.com from November 1st until November 15th. After November 15th, you can vote on the best photos on the website.

The William Mattar Law Offices will make a donation to the photo competition winner’s shelter of choice.

