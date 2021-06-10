William Mattar Law Offices Kicks Off Buckle Your Belt Program

The William Mattar law offices know that seat belts save lives and that’s why they’re on a mission to make safety a priority one belt buckle at a time.

The Buckle Your Belt Program returns and this year there’s even more incentive to stay safe when you hit the road. Megan Lederhouse says anyone can take the pledge and doing so automatically affords you the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $50 gas card.

The warm weather, heavy traffic, and people back on the road this summer, are all important reasons why the law offices kicked off their campaign for another year, Megan says.

If you’d like to take the pledge to wear your seat belt and be entered into the contest to win a gas card, visit WilliamMattar.com and click on the community tab. There, you’ll find a link to their buckle your belt page.